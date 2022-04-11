Advertisement

After 2,000 acres burn Carlson Rd. Fire 100% contained

Crews announce the Carlson Rd. Fire is completely contained on April 11, 2022.
Crews announce the Carlson Rd. Fire is completely contained on April 11, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - With 2,000 acres burned and no loss of life or structures, the Carlson Rd. Fire in Riley County has been officially 100% contained.

As of Monday morning, April 11, Riley County Fire District 1 says the Carlson Rd. Fire is officially 100% contained. Crews monitored the area over the weekend and checked for hotspots.

The Fire District said the county would also allow the local disaster declaration to expire as of April 11.

Crews said work done to fight the fire on Wednesday and Thursday proved extremely effective. With combined efforts of volunteers, local property owners, and partner agencies, they said they were able to get the large fire under control without loss of life or structures.

RCFD 1 sent a special thank you to Blue Township Fire Department, Pottawatomie Co., Manhattan Fire Department, Johnson Co. Fire District 1, Kansas Forest Service, Tuttle Creek Lake Army Corps of Engineers, AT&T, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

