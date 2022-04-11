Advertisement

3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday night in Thomas County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. Sunday just north of the intersection of Country Club Drive and Veterans Memorial Drive, on the north side of Colby.

According to the patrol’s online crash log, a four-door Hyundai Elantra car was traveling north on County Club Drive when the vehicle accelerated swiftly, causing the driver to lose control.

The car left the roadway to the right, struck a dirt embankment and went airborne to the northwest.

While the car was airborne, the patrol said, it overturned counterclockwise and came to rest on its passenger side in the middle of Country Club Drive facing northeast.

The driver, identified as Jarett J. Adelman, of Colby, along with passengers Brandon L. Butters, 27, and Janiya Valdez Castell, 11, all of Colby, were transported to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said none of the Hyundai’s occupants was wearing a seat belt.

