Witt’s dazzling play in 10th helps Royals top Guardians 1-0

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, tags out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller at...
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, tags out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller at home plate during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI single in the bottom half lifted the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Saturday.

With a runner at third and one out in the Cleveland 10th, Oscar Mercado hit a hard grounder down the line that looked like it might break the scoreless tie.

But the 21-year-old Witt, the top-rated prospect in the majors, skidded to his knees to the snare the ball. All in one motion, he made an off-balance throw home to catcher Salvador Perez, who tagged out Owen Miller.

Kyle Isabel began the bottom half as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on a single by Hunter Dozier. Mondesi followed with his single to center off Emmanuel Clase (0-1).

Collin Snider (1-0) pitched one inning in his major league debut. The Royals improved to 2-0 with their second win over the Guardians.

Brad Keller allowed two hits in six innings for Kansas City, striking out five with one walk.

Royals relievers Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Taylor Clark, Josh Staumont and Snider combined for four innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits. He fanned three and walked none.

Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 4 and got half of Kansas City’s hits.

Steven Kwan had two of Cleveland’s five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Guardians have RHP Cody Morris (right back strain) and RHP Carlos Vargas (right elbow rehab) on the injured list.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Sunday with Cal Quantrill starting for Cleveland against Kris Bubic.

