Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved a person displaying a firearm.

Just after 2 o’clock, Topeka Police reported to the 300 BLK SE Lawrence where witnesses reported a disturbance that involved a person displaying a firearm.

A vehicle involved in the incident attempted to leave the area, which officers located, and stopped the car a short time later.

During the traffic stop, officers found the persons involved, who additionally had marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm in their possession.

As a result, Andre Clark Rhoiney Sr, 53 years of age, and Dustin Hunderfund, 30 years of age, both from Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department Of Corrections.

Hunderfund faces several drug possession charges.

Rhoiney Sr faces several drug possession charges and was charged for a felon in possession of a full-auto firearm with ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400

