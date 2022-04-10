Topeka art studio celebrates a decade of supporting local talent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka art studio invited the community to celebrate a milestone with them Saturday.

Two Wolves Studio in downtown Topeka offers studio space for artists, a stage for musicians, and space for private events.

The studio celebrated its ten year anniversary Saturday by putting local talent on display.

The event invited the community to come watch performances by local music artists and view work done by local talent in their gallery.

Owner of the studio, Alexander Lancaster, said he is amazed knowing that his studio has been able to help so many local artists for a decade.

“I’m so happy with not only the artists, but the community and the people that support the arts in our city,” said Lancaster. “That is what really made the ten years happen.”

Two Wolves Studio is located on 114 Southwest 8th Avenue.

