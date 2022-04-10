Sunday night forecast: Continuing to track severe weather potential Tuesday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is now well behind the cold front from this morning with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon changing to be north and light overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 40s. We continue to track a potentially nasty system for Tuesday evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms southeast of I-35. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Severe weather is becoming more likely for Tuesday evening beginning around 5pm and lasting through around 10pm. Thunderstorms will initially develop along the dryline in Central Kansas and will quickly strengthen as they travel east. These storms will carry a wind and hail threat and a few tornadoes are possible. We are not expecting a widespread thunderstorm event, but a few severe storms will develop Tuesday evening and they have the potential to become damaging. These thunderstorms will also be moving east fast possibly moving from west to east near 50 mph. Stay weather aware on Tuesday and have a weather plan of action. In addition to the storm threat, it will also be almost hot and windy Tuesday afternoon creating unsafe wildfire conditions ahead of the storms.

Enhanced severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening (WIBW)

There is a second chance for strong to low-end severe weather Wednesday morning, but most of that activity should stay to our east and confidence is low for this in our area. Afterwards, we will be slightly cooler for the end of next week with high temperatures consistently in the low 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. There is also a chance for rain next weekend.

Taking Action:

Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plan in preparation for Tuesday evening’s storms. Don’t have a plan? Here’s what you should do ! We are forecasting for winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware leading up to and including Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.