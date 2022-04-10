Sunday forecast: Warming and Windy with rain showers tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be breezy again with winds initially out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph before switching to be from the northwest this afternoon behind an incoming cold front. Temperatures today will be warm in the upper 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight remains comfortable in the mid 40s and we stay nice on Monday. We are also tracking very high fire danger in Central Kansas today and we continue to keep an eye on Tuesday’s increasing severe weather potential.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph before changing to the northwest. Very high fire danger in Central Kansas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms southeast of I-35. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

We are expecting some rain overnight tonight. The rain will be light in Northeast Kansas with a few thunderstorms possible south of I-35 and maybe a stronger thunderstorm out of our area in Southeast Kansas and southern Missouri. We are a little cooler on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually clear through the day Monday before becoming mostly sunny again that evening. Winds on Monday will be light and generally out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Severe weather is likely on Tuesday evening beginning after 5pm when storms develop in Central Kansas and make their way east through the evening. Storms look to initially develop along I-135 between Wichita and Salina before strengthening as they move east towards Northeast Kansas. Right now the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail and even a couple tornadoes. Be weather aware Tuesday evening and be sure and download the 13 Weather App if you haven’t already.

The severe storm threat should fully clear our area by midnight Tuesday. There is an additional chance for some rain and storms Wednesday morning before 8am, but any severe activity should be well to our east. Temperatures Wednesday are cooler in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We stay on the cooler side to end next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Outdoor burning is not recommended today especially in North-Central Kansas where there will be high wildfire danger today. Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plans in preparation for next week’s severe storm potential. Don’t have a plan? Here’s what you should do

