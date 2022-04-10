Advertisement

Kansas football team scrimmages in front of fans at Spring Preview

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A year ago this time in Lawrence, a new Jayhawks coaching staff was taking over after spring ball was wrapping up.

Now, the sands of time have allowed Coach Lance Leipold to invest more into this young Kansas team.

Today, that product was put on full display to the public for the first time since the season ended. KU held their “Spring Preview” scrimmage on Saturday. For roughly two hours, the football team scrimmaged against themselves. Getting that spotlight in front of the fans was a valuable step forward in this team’s development.

”It helps us a lot you know the fan base needed to see us and see the new us,” Devin Neal, Kansas running back, said. “See how we’re getting better each and every day. See our bodies and how we’re developing in that aspect as well. So, it’s important.”

“It’s amazing. You know, we all get to get a chance to just put on a show in front of everybody and just share with everybody what we’ve been working on,” Rich Miller, Kansas linebacker, said. “We can just grow from here. It was good for real.”

“Definitely helps the team being able to see all the fans out here just here to support us,” Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback, said. “Just being able to go through a real live game situation. You know, just being able to prepare us before the season starts.”

The season kicks off on Friday, September 2nd at home against Tennessee Tech.

