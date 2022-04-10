Fans flood Mass. Street to watch the National Champions in the Lawrence parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some fans traveled a short distance to watch the Jayhawks in the parade.

“I lived in Lawrence my whole life, I went to KU and so, we are here to celebrate the championship victory. We live near downtown so we just walked down here and it’s a beautiful day and it’s so cool to see all the people here, this town coming together, it’s really nice,” said Sean Jesse.

Some traveled from hours away--

“We came here from Great Bend, Kansas, and we drove three and a half hours to be here. We are just so excited to be here, we love KU basketball the guys are wonderful, the coaches are wonderful the team managers are wonderful from top to bottom its wonderful. It’s Rock Chalk red and blue yay Crimson Red and blue,” said Anna Faye Hensley.

One fan says you don’t have to be from Kansas to admire the uniqueness of the KU atmosphere.

“This means everything for real, I’m not even going to lie I’m not from Kansas, but when I came out here, the first time I came out here the energy was just different, I’m from Maryland and it’s not the same out there.”

Fans brought their flags and signs and they definitely didn’t leave out their dogs or babies out of the celebration.

“I think him watching the games in the tournament and the championship game, he fell in love with basketball and the Jayhawks and I’m happy for him to see and root for him,” said Jesse.

Ochai Agbaji credits fans for a successful season--

“How much does Lawrence mean to you?”

“A lot, a lot this has been my home here for four years obviously they brought me in and loved me, I just loved it here in Lawrence and it holds a special in my heart,” he said.

