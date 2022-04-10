Advertisement

Dover school reunion brings together generations

Dover Grade School Reunion
Dover Grade School Reunion(WIBW/ Isaac French)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dover Community Center welcomed back people who use to walk the halls when it was known as Dover Grade School.

Over a hundred people filled the Dover Community Center for the Dover Grade School Alumni Reunion.

Teachers and staff were able to reminisce with their former students.

Together the group sang old fight songs and posed for class pictures.

Caleb May, who organized the event, said he wasn’t surprised by the large amount of people who showed up.

“I think now that after the last two crazy years that we have all been through, we’re realizing what’s important in this country and I think its small towns,” said May. “It’s where you’re from and your community, that sort of thing is essential for being American really.”

After the meeting, the group toured the junior high building right next door which is now a family’s home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley James Martin I
Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months
Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone
Marvin Gatewood, Jr.
Junction City man arrested for attempted sodomy and attempted rape

Latest News

Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Two Wolves Art Studio
Topeka art studio celebrates a decade of supporting local talent
Expedition Asia honors memory of longtime Sunset Zoo supporter
Sunset Zoo announces giraffes will come to Manhattan with completion of next project
Sunset Zoo announces giraffes to come to MHK with completion of next project