Dover school reunion brings together generations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dover Community Center welcomed back people who use to walk the halls when it was known as Dover Grade School.

Over a hundred people filled the Dover Community Center for the Dover Grade School Alumni Reunion.

Teachers and staff were able to reminisce with their former students.

Together the group sang old fight songs and posed for class pictures.

Caleb May, who organized the event, said he wasn’t surprised by the large amount of people who showed up.

“I think now that after the last two crazy years that we have all been through, we’re realizing what’s important in this country and I think its small towns,” said May. “It’s where you’re from and your community, that sort of thing is essential for being American really.”

After the meeting, the group toured the junior high building right next door which is now a family’s home.

