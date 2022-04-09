Advertisement

Washburn hosts spring scrimmage with new leader in the huddle

Washburn Quarterback Kellen Simoncic
Washburn Quarterback Kellen Simoncic(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a new leader in the Washburn huddle with Kellen Simoncic as starting quarterback. He was able to showcase his improvement over the spring at their team scrimmage Saturday morning.

Head Coach Craig Schurig said getting his feet wet last year should help him take control this year. He threw for 525 yards going 42/81 passing and six touchdowns.

He was happy with the play in this year’s spring game. A big part of the team that stood out to him is the depth they have this year. They were able to field two separate teams and have a full scrimmage environment..

A familiar face, WR James Letcher Jr. Showed off his speed and hands.

They both are excited to get things moving and have another playoff-like season.

“We been working all spring. It started off a little rough because we didn’t have that chemistry that we wanted obviously but we built on it, we worked on it and we’re definitely going to be one to reckon with in the fall for sure,” said Letcher Jr.

“We feel like we can spread the field and come at people pretty well on offense and so quarterback wise, if we can just distribute and be smart we should be good,” said Schurig. “Overall I felt like both offense and defense really helped each other get better. Their competition against each other was really strong all spring.”

Schurig hopes for a productive summer for all the guys.

Their first game is September 1st against Lincoln University of Missouri at Yager Stadium.

