TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you’re an athlete or just trying to keep fit, flexibility and stretching can improve your mobility, prevent injury, and decrease pain.

In our University of Kansas Health System St. Francis sports medicine tip of the week, certified athletic trainer Megan Tetuan shared some ways to approach this aspect of fitness.

“Some things that we use - especially with the athletes, but anybody could do this - you could buy foam rollers from the store. We do a lot of foam rolling with the handheld rollers,” she said. “We work a lot on static and dynamic stretches, and that would be great for pre- and post-workout. Working on posture and balance is also a great thing, especially yoga techniques will help anyone whether you’re sitting at the desk in your day-to-day life.”

Tetuan also advised people to use caution if they are recovering from an injury, returning after time off, or just getting started with a fitness program.

“Take it at your own pace. Take things slowly and if you are feeling some pain still, maybe take a step back and work on some of those flexibility and stretches and that will hopefully get you back in the game, and get you back into your fitness routine,” she said.

Tetuan said an added bonus of improving flexibility is that it also can improve performance.

