TPS student gets hands-on education with new pilot program apprenticeship at KSDE

(Topeka Public Schools)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a new pilot program and partnership, one Topeka student has the opportunity to work in the Kansas State Department of Education - getting paid and getting class credit.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it is excited to announce a new partnership with the Kansas State Department of Education and Jobs for America’s Graduates as the first school district to pilot a new state paid apprenticeship program to promote college and career readiness.

TPS noted that Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and assistant director of Career, Standards and Assessment Services at KSDE Dr. Stacy Smith both serve on the Kansas Board of Regents Technical Authority Board, which addresses all 2-year and technical colleges.

USD 501 said Dr. Anderson also serves on the JAG Board.

“Apprenticeship programs for high school students is a key strategy to help students to prepare for the workforce and we are honored in Topeka Public schools to be the first pilot site as we expand programs focused on college and career readiness,” Dr. Anderson said.

Through the new partnership, TPS said the pilot program will allow one high school student to serve in an Information Technology position at KSDE.

In 2022, after a rigorous interview process, TPS said the committee has chosen Reylli Lopez, a junior at Highland Park High School to serve in the position.

TPS said Reylli began his apprenticeship in early April and spends about 2 hours each school day working at the Department.

The District noted that the apprenticeship pays $10 an hour and Reylli will simultaneously earn high school credit and a certificate in Information Technology.

