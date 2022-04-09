TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police says a citizen called to report the van sitting in the 500 block of SE Lake Street around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and confirmed it was God’s Storehouse stolen vehicle. It was unoccupied and the contents inside the truck containing laundry baskets full of miscellaneous merchandise, plus the carts they use to pick up and move donations, were gone.

TPD said, “A special thank you is owed to our community members for helping to locate this vehicle.”

Topeka Police are looking for the man who stole a box truck from a non-profit group’s parking lot. The thief stole the truck between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday, April 8, from outside God’s Storehouse, 2111 SW Chelsea Drive.

Any additional information regarding the stolen contents would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

