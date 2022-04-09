Thief steals truck with donations, supplies from God’s Storehouse parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who stole a box truck from a non-profit group’s parking lot.

The thief stole the truck between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday, April 8, from outside God’s Storehouse, 2111 SW Chelsea Drive. The truck contained laundry baskets full of miscellaneous merchandise, plus the carts they use to pick up and move donations.

The vehicle is a 24-foot, 2000 GMC C6500 box truck. It was white with orange front fenders, KS Tag 779JXY.

Anyone who sees the truck or suspect, or knows where the vehicle or items might be should call TPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at telltpd@topeka.org, or call Shawnee Co. Emergency Communication Center at 785-368-9200. Tips also may be made anonymously to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

13′s Danielle Martin speaks with the owners of God’s Storehouse about the impact of the theft on Friday’s 13 NEWS at 10.

Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man suspected of taking it, April 8, 2022. (Surveillance image)

