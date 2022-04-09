Advertisement

Thief steals truck with donations, supplies from God’s Storehouse parking lot

Surveillance images show a person who stole a box truck from outside God's Storehouse between...
Surveillance images show a person who stole a box truck from outside God's Storehouse between 1-3am Friday, April 8, 2022.(Surveillance images)
By Melissa Brunner and Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who stole a box truck from a non-profit group’s parking lot.

The thief stole the truck between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday, April 8, from outside God’s Storehouse, 2111 SW Chelsea Drive. The truck contained laundry baskets full of miscellaneous merchandise, plus the carts they use to pick up and move donations.

The vehicle is a 24-foot, 2000 GMC C6500 box truck. It was white with orange front fenders, KS Tag 779JXY.

Anyone who sees the truck or suspect, or knows where the vehicle or items might be should call TPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at telltpd@topeka.org, or call Shawnee Co. Emergency Communication Center at 785-368-9200. Tips also may be made anonymously to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

13′s Danielle Martin speaks with the owners of God’s Storehouse about the impact of the theft on Friday’s 13 NEWS at 10.

Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man suspected of taking it, April 8, 2022.(Surveillance image)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Bradley James Martin I
Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan

Latest News

TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week: Stretching and flexibility
World War II Veteran Delbert Bryant
WWII veteran gets his wish to spend time with horses again
It’s that time of year again - Tulip Time!
Tulips bloom just in time for 2022 Tulip Time
Master barbecue chefs prepare their best meats for the 19th annual Smoke in the Spring contest...
Osage City fills with guests for BBQ contest