Sunset Zoo’s Expedition Asia to open Saturday, NatGeo’s Joel Sartore visits

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Donors, board members and builders who worked on the Sunset Zoo’s Expedition Asia got a sneak peek at the new exhibits.

Expedition Asia houses one-of-a-kind habitats for the Amur Leopard, sloth bears, and Malayan tigers.

The Sunset Zoo’s Expedition Asia provides larger enclosures for the animals to provide space for enrichment and training within the public space.

National Geographic’s Joel Sartore gave a presentation about his work National Geographic’s Photo Ark, where he worked to photograph every species being cared for in captivity to inspire people to help save wildlife.

“Coming to the zoo and supporting the zoo should be a number one priority if they live around here, because this is a world class zoo that breeds critically endangered species.” National Geographic photographer, Joel Sartore says.

The Sunset Zoo will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening of Expedition Asia on Saturday at 9:00 am, with activities and events throughout the zoo all day.

