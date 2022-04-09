Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man charged in the 2019 killing of his father, who was a Kansas sheriff’s captain, has been convicted.

Zachary Arnold was found guilty last week of involuntary manslaughter in the October 5, 2019, shooting death of 57-year-old Chris Arnold, television station WDAF reported.

The elder Arnold was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and a 25-year veteran of the department. Authorities have said Zachary Arnold was 22-years-old when he shot his father, who was off-duty at the time, in the head during an argument at the captain’s home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Zachary Arnold is set to be sentenced on May 23.

