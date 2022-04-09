Advertisement

Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy

FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in his home. His 22-year-old son, Zachary, was charged Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, with second-degree murder. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man charged in the 2019 killing of his father, who was a Kansas sheriff’s captain, has been convicted.

Zachary Arnold was found guilty last week of involuntary manslaughter in the October 5, 2019, shooting death of 57-year-old Chris Arnold, television station WDAF reported.

The elder Arnold was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and a 25-year veteran of the department. Authorities have said Zachary Arnold was 22-years-old when he shot his father, who was off-duty at the time, in the head during an argument at the captain’s home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Zachary Arnold is set to be sentenced on May 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley James Martin I
Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months
Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Marvin Gatewood, Jr.
Junction City man arrested for attempted sodomy and attempted rape
Surveillance images show a person who stole a box truck from outside God's Storehouse between...
Thief steals truck with donations, supplies from God’s Storehouse parking lot

Latest News

Expedition Asia opens at Sunset Zoo
Expedition Asia opens at Sunset Zoo
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
RCPD officers assist with a crash on I-70.
RCPD officers honored for aid in I-70 crash
Dwayne Haskins
Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins