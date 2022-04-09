Saturday night forecast: Warm with temperatures tonight in the 40s and 50s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen plenty of fires today in Northeast Kansas, most of them controlled. There were a few large fires today reported in North-Central Kansas that were uncontrolled wildfires. The combination of thin cirrus clouds and smoke from the burns has created a hazy environment. If concerned about air quality you can always click here for updates. This afternoon the air quality if in the moderate level (51-100) meaning the most people are safe of any harm. Clouds increase overnight tonight with temperatures staying warm in the 40s and 50s while we prepare for the upper 70s tomorrow ahead of our first incoming cold front. Also tracking rain showers and few thunderstorms tomorrow night.

Tonight: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s and even low 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: . Highs in the mid 70s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Scattered rain and storms after sunset.

The rain and storms Sunday night are not likely to be strong or severe, but some low-end thunderstorms are likely across Northeast Kansas. Rainfall totals will sit between 0.10″ and 0.25″ on the high side. Monday is cooler but still nice in the upper 60s and light east winds under partly cloudy skies gradually breaking up through the day. We stay warm Monday night with lows near 50 degrees and breezy southeast winds.

We are tracking temperatures to be in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, winds strong at 15 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph from the south, and strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening. Thunderstorms Tuesday that do become severe would bring the potential for damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado or two. Most of the storm activity will stay along and east of Highway 75, however, once a storm does develop it will quickly grow in size and intensity.

There is an additional storm chance on Wednesday morning, though not as confident as Tuesday’s storm chance. These storms have a lower potential at becoming severe, but could still develop into strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon should be mild in the mid to upper 60s with winds becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph behind a cold front. Later in the week, we stay generally on the cooler side with temperatures near 60 degrees during the day and just above freezing overnight.

Warmer Sunday followed by scattered rain and t-storms Sunday night (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended today especially in North-Central Kansas where there will be high wildfire danger today. Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plans in preparation for next week’s severe storm potential. Don’t have a plan? Here’s what you should do

