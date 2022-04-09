Saturday forecast: Winds slow down today under sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansa saw a freeze this morning with many dropping into the upper 20s for low temperatures. We quickly warm to the 60s this afternoon with skies sunny and conditions pleasantly less windy than recently, however winds will continue to be breezy at 10 to 15 mph out of the south today. There is also high fire danger today in portions of North-Central Kansas.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts near 20 mph. High fire risk n North-Central Kansas.

Tonight: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s and even low 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: . Highs in the mid 70s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

There is a slight chance for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday night mainly towards the southeast, however these are not expected to be strong or severe as that activity should stay way to our south and east. Temperatures Sunday climb to near 80 degrees for many across the area with winds cranking up once again to between 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday.

Monday is cooler but nice in the upper 60s and light east winds under partly cloudy skies. We stay warm Monday night with lows near 50 degrees and breezy southeast winds.

Focusing on Tuesday now, it will be warm, windy and late on, stormy. We are tracking temperature to be in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, winds strong at 15 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph from the south, and strong to sever thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening. Thunderstorms Tuesday could become severe and would bring damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado or two on Tuesday. Stay weather aware.

There is an additional storm chance on Wednesday morning, though not as confident as Tuesday’s storm chance. These storms have a lower potential at becoming severe, but could still develop into strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon should be mild in the mid to upper 60s with winds becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph behind a cold front. Later in the week, we stay generally on the cooler side with temperatures near 60 degrees during the day and just above freezing overnight.

Warm and sunny next few days becoming stormy Tuesday and Wednesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended today especially in North-Central Kansas where there will be high wildfire danger today. Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plans in preparation for next week’s severe storm potential. Don’t have a plan? Here’s what you should do

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.