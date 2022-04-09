RCPD officers honored for aid in I-70 crash

SALINE CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Two Riley County Police department officers are being recognized for assisting at the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70.

On Thursday, RCPD Sgt. Brian London and Officer Matthew Pfrang were traveling back to Manhattan with two other civilian employees after visiting another agency, according to a social media report from the agency.

They came across an overturned semi on Interstate 70 in Saline County. Strong winds toppled the 2017 Freightliner. The two from the RCPD immediately stopped since no other first responders had yet arrived on the scene.

RCPD officers assist with crash on I-70 (RCPD)

Ultimately, the Kansas Highway Patrol and local officers arrived on scene snd took over. The driver of the tractor-trailer rig identified as Curtis L. Musgrove, 62, of Beloit was able to walk away but was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for an examination, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

While not in uniform or on-duty in their normal capacities, the two from the RCPD saw a need to help and responded without hesitation.

