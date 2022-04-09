Expedition Asia honors memory of longtime Sunset Zoo supporter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leopards, tigers and sloth bears…oh my…the Sunset Zoo celebrated the grand opening of Exhibition Asia on Saturday morning

More than 7 years ago, Sunset Zoo Director, Scott Shoemaker, was approached by a longtime Manhattan resident about making a donation to update a portion of the zoo.

“There was a zoo supporter named Chuck Jackson, who had come to me and said, you know, that he wanted to support a project. He goes, you know, I’ve got some money and I’d like to donate it to the zoo.“ Sunset Zoo Director, Scott Shoemaker says.

Chuck had been on the board for the Sunset Zoo for many years and wanted to update the enclosure for the Malayan Tiger and became the lead donor for the Expedition Asia project, before his passing in June of 2021.

“Chuck was a local businessman here, he owned some car washes and as you come in, there’s a little fountain, right at the very beginning of the exhibits, it’s dedicated to Chuck.” Shoemaker says.

The $4.4 million update is the largest improvement to the Sunset Zoo since it initially opened in 1933.

“It’s been a long road, a labor of love, and I’m just thrilled that we have such beautiful weather today and I hope everybody enjoys the new exhibit, there’s so many wonderful new features.” Sunset Zoological Park & Wildlife Conservation Trust Member, Mimi Balderson says.

Expedition Asia houses the Malayan tiger, a pair of sloth bear sisters and an Amur leopard, who were adventuring out in their new homes as the public explored the new space on Saturday.

“It’s a moment that we’re all very proud of, and it is…it’s taken our zoo to a new level, and we’re very, very excited for it.” Sunset Zoological Park & Wildlife Conservation Trust Member, Linda Wassberg says.

The Sunset Zoo announced the next big project will be the African Plains project which will include enclosures for new species of animals to come to the zoo, including giraffes.

