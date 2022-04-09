Council on Tax Reform pushes elimination of food tax, more balanced transactions in final report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has submitted its final report, and its biggest suggestions are the elimination of the state’s tax on groceries as well as more balanced state transactions.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, April, 8, the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform published its final report which strongly advises an immediate end to the state sales tax on groceries, as well as the restoration of a more diversified and balanced taxed base.

The Council found that returning to a better balance of sales, income, and property taxes will provide more stability for the state budget and will increase equity for Kansas taxpayers.

“Kansas is one of only a handful of states that fully taxes groceries, and people have been talking about providing this exemption since the tax was first imposed in 1937,” Council Co-Chair Janis Lee, a former Democratic state senator and member of the Kansas State Board of Tax Appeals, said. “Studies have shown that axing the state food tax would reduce food insecurity, so getting it off the books as of July 1 would be far preferable to some of the proposals that have emerged that would instead dial the rate down over a period of years.”

In its reports, the Council noted that it tested various policies on hypothetical taxpayers to measure the impact potential changes would have on Kansans. The analysis shows the benefit of the “Axe the Food Tax” proposal, which would eliminate state sales tax on food as of July 1 and would save an average family of four an estimated $500 per year.

The Council said the recommendation of the food tax elimination dovetails with the broader strategy it advocates regarding balancing sales, income and property taxes to make Kansas a more attractive place to live and work.

“When state and local sales taxes are combined, our report shows that in some jurisdictions people are paying over 9% in sales taxes,” Donna Ginther, Director of the Institute for Policy & Social Research, and the chief academic advisor to the Tax Council, said. “Sales taxes are regressive, meaning that lower-income households pay a higher share of their income in sales taxes.”

Gov. Kelly said she formed the Council on Tax Reform through Executive Order No. 19-11 in September 2019, and charged the group with evaluating the overall adequacy and equity of the state and local tax structure. She said the council included current and former legislators, public and private sector leaders, and Kansas state and local officials.

“Many of us on the Council are excited about the hypothetical taxpayer model and its potential ongoing use as a tool for policymakers moving forward,” Council Co-Chair Steve Morris, a former Republican Kansas Senate president, said.

Kelly noted that Donna K. Ginther, Roy A. Roberts Distinguished Professor of Economics and Director for Policy & Social Research, served as the chief academic advisor to the council and directed the preparation of the council’s final report with significant support from IPSR staff members.

To read the full final report, click HERE.

