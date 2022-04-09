Chris Teahan throws touchdown in KU Football Spring Preview

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It was Teahan Time in Lawrence, this time not in Allen Fieldhouse.

At the Jayhawks Spring Preview football scrimmages, Kansas guard Chris Teahan walked onto the field suited up in football pads, cleats and a number 12 uniform.

He took the field in the middle of the scrimmage and was given one pass. The walk-on guard launched a high-arcing pass that landed in a receivers hands. It was a 65-yard pass for a touchdown.

“It was surreal,” Chris Teahan said. “This last weeks been great and being able to go out on the football field, I haven’t played football in five years. And putting the pads on and everything was nostalgic and just being able to do it at the University of Kansas, it was a great time.”

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold was standing on the sidelines as Teahan threw the touchdown pass. He was impressed with the basketball player briefly turned football player.

“All I was told was he wants to see if he can, he wants to throw it as far as he can,” Leipold said. “That’s where I kind of came up for it. You know, he’s known for those half court shots. But, shoot. Now I’ve got to go meet with compliance and see if he’s got any eligibility that we can utilize.”

Here’s that TD dart from Chris Teahan to Lawrence Arnold, from the press box. What a week for the former Rockhurst WR & #KUbball walk-on… Got one play at Saturday’s #KUfball spring game. pic.twitter.com/SR1jPcStSn — Matt Tait (@mctait) April 9, 2022

Teahan was a member of the Jayhawks 2022 National Championship winning team. Teahan played in 16 games and started one for the Jayhawks this season. He connected on three of ten three point shots during the season.

