Advertisement

Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins(Kirk Irwin / CollegePressBox/MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stunned the National Football League.

Among those expressing their sympathies are a number of players from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a close relationship with Haskins.

Last summer, he tweeted video of him receiving passes from Haskins during a workout.

Other reactions came in from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Josh Gordon:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley James Martin I
Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months
Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Marvin Gatewood, Jr.
Junction City man arrested for attempted sodomy and attempted rape
Surveillance images show a person who stole a box truck from outside God's Storehouse between...
Thief steals truck with donations, supplies from God’s Storehouse parking lot

Latest News

Washburn Quarterback Kellen Simoncic
Washburn hosts spring scrimmage with new leader in the huddle
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week: Stretching and flexibility
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week