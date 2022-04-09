71-year-old Lawrence man victim of fatal accident along K-10

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old man from Lawrence has died after an accident along K-10 on Friday evening.

On Friday evening, just before 6:45 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates 71-year-old John Thomas Kirby, of Lawrence, was killed in a collision on K-10 and Bob Billings Rd.

The log notes that Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Mayetta, was driving southbound on K-10 in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 and exited to Bob Billings when he failed to stop at the stop sign. He hit Kirby’s 2017 BMW X3 Series which resulted in a fatal injury.

KHP indicates Kirby was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the log notes that Royal was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said Kirby was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and Royal was not.

