Women turn out for American Heart Association’s Breakfast in Red event in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of around 50 women gathered for the American Heart Association’s Breakfast in Red event Friday morning at the Brownstone event center, 4020 N.W. 25th.

The featured speaker for the event was Sarah Pederson, a physician with the St. Francis Heart and Vascular Center in Topeka.

Pederson, a physician assistant specializing in vascular and vein care at the center, spoke about heart care for women at the event.

Before the event, Pederson said women may not always associate some some symptoms -- such as fatigue or leg pain -- with heart disease.

She encouraged women to visit with their health care providers regarding symptoms or concerns related to heart or vascular disease.

In addition to the American Heart Association, other sponsors for Friday morning’s breakfast included CVS Health and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.