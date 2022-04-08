Wichita man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man faces five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in district court.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Kansas says Jesus Perez-Aguayo, 39, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty to one count of failure to pay over payroll taxes.

Court documents indicate Perez-Aguayo owned and operated two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling, and had the responsibility to collect employee payroll taxes and then forward the funds to the Internal Revenue Service.

Between 2014 and 2019, court records show Perez-Aguayo admitted to not paying the full amount due to the IRS, which created a tax loss of about $286,049. He also admitted to using this business bank account for personal expenses.

“Mr. Perez-Aguayo’s guilty plea shows that IRS Criminal Investigation will aggressively pursue those who commit employment tax fraud,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation. “When business owners collect and then fail to pay over employment taxes, it not only hurts the government but all of the honest and hardworking employees as well.”

After he pleaded guilty to failure to pay payroll taxes, the Office said Perez-Aguayo could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will decide that sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

