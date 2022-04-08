Tulips bloom just in time for 2022 Tulip Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year again - Tulip Time!

The flowers are blooming around town; at the Ted Ensley Gardens, Warde-Meade Botanical Garden, and Doran Rock Garden.

The tulips, beautiful on their own, will be accented by wonderful light displays during Tulips at Twilight. You can catch those displays for a $5 donation each night between 7-10 p.m. through April 24 at Warde-Meade Park.

Tulip Time Festival will feature live music and vendors, it starts at 10 a.m. April 23.

