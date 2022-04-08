TPS recognizes autism acceptance month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is making sure students with autism know they are supported in the district.

At the USD 501 Board meeting Thursday night, with many wearing autism acceptance shirts, the district’s Autism Coordinator presented a proclamation for Autism Acceptance month. The board also highlighted Whitson Elementary’s “Strive” classroom, a space specifically designated to support students with autism.

The district also has multiple events planned throughout the month to reinforce the message.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.