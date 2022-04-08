TPS honors Highland Park student as ‘Senior of the Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools recognized its senior of the month, Highland Park’s Morgan Dean, at Thursday’s board meeting.

Morgan excels in class and stays busy by participating in football, wrestling, and band. His teachers and coaches say he leads by example.

Morgan parents expressed their pride in him, and their confidence that he can accomplish whatever goals are set in front of him.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.