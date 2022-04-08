Advertisement

TPS honors Highland Park student as ‘Senior of the Month’

Morgan Dean was recognized as USD 501's senior of the month
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools recognized its senior of the month, Highland Park’s Morgan Dean, at Thursday’s board meeting.

Morgan excels in class and stays busy by participating in football, wrestling, and band. His teachers and coaches say he leads by example.

Morgan parents expressed their pride in him, and their confidence that he can accomplish whatever goals are set in front of him.

