Topeka man injured Thursday in crash on Lyon County highway

An 80-year-old Topeka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon off US-56 highway in Lyon County, authorities said.
An 80-year-old Topeka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon off US-56 highway in Lyon County, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Lyon County after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel, KVOE Radio reports.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. Thursday along US-56 highway about three miles northeast of Admire.

According to KVOE, a 2017 Ram ProMaster City van was eastbound in the 1700 block of US-56 highway when the vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a concrete culvert. The van then overturned onto its passenger side in a creek.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Williams told KVOE that the driver, identified as Ralph Frey, 80, of Topeka, fell asleep while driving the van.

Frey was extricated from the van by Allen-Admire first responders and Emporia-Lyon County Emergency Medical Services.  He was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected minor injuries.

KVOE reports that Frey was wearing his seatbelt.

