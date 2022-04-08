Advertisement

Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months

Bradley James Martin I
Bradley James Martin I(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after a local business was burglarized twice within three months.

The Topeka Police Department says Bradley Martin, 58, of Topeka, was booked into custody just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

TPD said around 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers were called to the 900 block of NW 25th St. with reports of an alarm activated at a local business.

Upon arrival, officers said they found damage to the business and missing items.

On March 1, TPD said another burglary was reported at the same business with similar results.

As the investigation unfolded, and through the help of the community, officers said they identified Martin as a person of interest.

TPD said Martin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of burglary to a business, two counts of theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
Heavy winds blew over a pair of semitrailers Wednesday on Interstate 70 in western Kansas,...
Heavy winds blow semis over on Interstate 70 in western Kansas
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Darliss and Herbert Whitebird
GoFundMe created, Indian Taco sale planned for victims of Brown Co. fatal crash

Latest News

9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
WATCH: Officials say 9 children pulled from KC apartment fire, 2 in critical condition
FILE
AT&T ensures fans will not jam first responders’ cell signals at KU parade
Slush on the roadway contributed to several crashes early Friday on US-59 highway northwest of...
Slush on highway contributes to several crashes Friday morning in Jeff County
Ky Thomas’ family is a big reason for him to play at KU
Ky Thomas’ family is a big reason for him to play at KU
FILE
Three porch pirates arrested in Perry, police search for rightful owners of found items