Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after a local business was burglarized twice within three months.

The Topeka Police Department says Bradley Martin, 58, of Topeka, was booked into custody just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

TPD said around 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers were called to the 900 block of NW 25th St. with reports of an alarm activated at a local business.

Upon arrival, officers said they found damage to the business and missing items.

On March 1, TPD said another burglary was reported at the same business with similar results.

As the investigation unfolded, and through the help of the community, officers said they identified Martin as a person of interest.

TPD said Martin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of burglary to a business, two counts of theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

