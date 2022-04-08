Topeka Lutheran students take steps to raise money for school, education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students took steps to raise money for their school and education.

Students from the Topeka Lutheran School walked in 30-minute increments Friday, April 8, to raise money for campus improvements and school scholarships. The money raised will go to the school’s TLS Foundation to create more opportunities for the children.

Andrea Kosmicki, a 3rd-grade teacher for the Topeka Lutheran School, said this year was the walk-a-thon’s second year.

“It’s a really exciting event for the kids,” said Kosmicki. “We started this last year, and everybody had such a great time.”

The students even got some jewelry each time they finished a lap.

“Part of what gets them excited is that every time they go around, they get a silly band on their arm,” said Kosmicki. So, that is how we keep track of how many laps they have done and then they get to keep all the silly bands when they are finished.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.