Three porch pirates arrested in Perry, police search for rightful owners of found items

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - After three porch pirates were arrested in Perry on Thursday afternoon, police are looking for residents to whom the located items may belong.

The Perry Police Department says on Thursday afternoon, April 8, deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested three residents who allegedly stole packages outside homes in the City of Perry.

PPD said if any resident of Perry believes they have been a victim of the porch pirates because their anticipated deliveries never came, they should call the department at 785-863-2351 and ask for Sgt. Bacon.

Police did not release the names of the three arrested.

