Advertisement

Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students in a hallway at the school.(vitranc via canva)
By WTVY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY/Gray News) - A fight started Thursday at an Alabama-area high school after two students reportedly got heated over a sandwich.

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students at the school, leading to one of them being stabbed.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” said Meagan Dorsey, a Dothan City Schools spokesperson.

WTVY reports that witnesses said the students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the attacker accused of using a hair pick in the stabbing.

Dorsey described injuries in the incident as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

The injured student reportedly needed stitches, with the other facing an assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found

Latest News

Grunhard says products like those sold at American Shaman are much safer than some of the...
Former Chiefs lineman joins CBD shop for Topeka ribbon cutting
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body