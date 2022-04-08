Advertisement

Slush on highway contributes to several crashes Friday morning in Jeff County

Slush on the roadway contributed to several crashes early Friday on US-59 highway northwest of Winchester in Jefferson County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Slushy roads contributed to several crashes early Friday in Jefferson County, authorities said.

Crashes were reported around 7 a.m. on US-59 highway near 166th Street. The location of the crashes was about two miles northwest of Winchester.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said the area received about an inch of snow early Friday, making US-59 highway slushy in spots.

Herrig said a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was on the scene investigating one crash, in which a vehicle struck a guardrail before exiting US-59 and leaving the roadway.

While the deputy was responding to that crash, Herrig said, another one occurred in the same area, where a vehicle once again struck the guardrail before leaving the highway.

Another slide-off also was reported in the same vicinity.

Herrig said no one in any of the crashes was reported to have had serious injuries. There was no immediate report on anyone requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Herrig said wreckers were called to remove two of the damaged vehicles from the scene.

