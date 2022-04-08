Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested as a result of a search executed Wednesday in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, members of the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force found illegal guns and drugs, including over 100 grams of meth, in a home on that street. Five people were arrested following the search.

Timothy Weaver, 33: Possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, two warrants

Cortney Richards, 31: Possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Elizabeth Kunard, 33: Possession with intent to use, multiple warrants

Roy Huske IV, 29: Topeka bench warrant

Michelle Baker, 34: Three Topeka bench warrants

A week earlier, on March 30, 33-year-old Wanda Edmonds was arrested with over 45 grams of meth in her possession.

