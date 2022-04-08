Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested as a result of a search executed Wednesday in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St.
According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, members of the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force found illegal guns and drugs, including over 100 grams of meth, in a home on that street. Five people were arrested following the search.
- Timothy Weaver, 33: Possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, two warrants
- Cortney Richards, 31: Possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Elizabeth Kunard, 33: Possession with intent to use, multiple warrants
- Roy Huske IV, 29: Topeka bench warrant
- Michelle Baker, 34: Three Topeka bench warrants
A week earlier, on March 30, 33-year-old Wanda Edmonds was arrested with over 45 grams of meth in her possession.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.