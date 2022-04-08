Sen. warns war in Ukraine could have detrimental impacts on global food supply

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has warned that the war in Ukraine could have detrimental impacts on the world’s food supply chain.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, April 6, he hosted a discussion about the war in Ukraine and what that could mean for global food security.

Marshall said he was joined by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Ukrainian Civil Society leaders Dr. Hanna Hopko, Daria Kaleniuk and Maria Berlinska.

“There is a perfect storm brewing in the Black Sea due to Putin’s unprovoked war,” Marshall noted. “Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe and a major exporter of sunflower oil, corn, wheat, and other staple foods.”

Autoplay Caption

Marshall indicated Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could have a detrimental effect on the world’s food supply.

“One-third of all wheat exported in the world flows through the Black Sea,” Marshall said. “Every day this war continues takes us closer to the point of no return where we will see food insecurity at a global level because it prevents Ukrainians from planting, harvesting, and shipping food.”

Marshall also said the war would cause staggering inflation for Americans.

“The commodity price explosion caused by this war will impact the pocketbook of every American already faced with staggering inflation,” Marshall indicated.

Marshall ended the discussion with a call to action.

“The strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people has inspired this nation and the world,” he said. “We must get them the weapons they need and we must continue to stand side by side with them and all their farmers who work each day to feed and fuel those around the globe.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.