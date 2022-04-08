Advertisement

Salina Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting

Vehicle believed to be involved in Salina drive-by shooting.
Vehicle believed to be involved in Salina drive-by shooting.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for suspects who were driving a four-door hatchback in a drive-by shooting in Salina last weekend.

The shooting happened last Saturday in the 600 block of Viemont Ave. Police say the a home was struck with gunfire after its occupants argued with two unknown Black of Hispanic males at the house earlier in the evening. No one was injured.

The suspects left the home in a vehicle, then the shots were fired. Officers located surveillance video from nearby homes but have not located the suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip here, or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

