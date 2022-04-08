Advertisement

Rock Chalk Champions

A 13 SPORTS presentation celebrating the Jayhawks’ national title
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WIBW) - In a season where Kansas became the winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history, it seems fitting the Jayhawks would add another line in the history books on their way to the national title, overcoming the largest championship game deficit every to take the title. This 13 SPORTS special presentation recaps the win, and the celebration that followed.

