Over 600 athletes prepare for 2022 Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run

FILE
FILE(Stock image/Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 600 athletes are preparing to tear up gravel roads around Americus on Saturday for the 2022 Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run.

KVOE reports that riders, runners and adventurers are gearing up to tear some gravel on Saturday, April 9, for the 2022 Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run, which will launch from Americus.

The ride will make its second appearance on Saturday. In addition to the 30- and 80-mile rides, the Trek will also see the addition of a 5K and 10K run and a new 120-mile ride.

Bobby Thompson, the organizer of the event, said the 120-mile ride sold out immediately with 75 riders set to go.

Registration will open at 6:30 a.m. for the 5K and 10K runs with the first waive of bike riders launching at 8 a.m and the first set of runners leaving at 9:05.

Thompson noted proceeds from the activities will go toward the support of a number of charitable organizations in the area, including Paynes Promise, the Emporia Interscholastic Cycling Association mountain bike team and SOS.

As of Thursday, Thompson indicated over 600 athletes had already registered for the event.

For more information click HERE.

