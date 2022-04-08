Advertisement

Osage City fills with guests for BBQ contest

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City is once again welcoming in the great smell of barbecue this weekend with 101 teams from 11 states coming to compete in the 19th annual Smoke in the Spring barbecue contest.

“I tell people I throw the biggest party in the county one time every year,” said Corey Linton, Parks and Recreation Director for Osage City. “With this event it brings several thousand people to Osage City to showcase our town, to showcase our county and helps out the local businesses with bringing everyone into the community.”

This year’s contest will not only showcase over one hundred barbecue masters, but honor the legacy of a smoker left empty.

“Its been very heart warming,” said Kelly Magee, now owner of Q39 Barbeque in Kansas City after her husband Rob Magee passed away. “I think that’s what makes the Kansas City and barbecue community both so wonderful is that we all help each other out. I think that was one of his biggest things about the barbecue community is the comradery and we are all competitors but at the end of the day everybody is helping everybody else out.”

Rob Magee is being honored with a moment of silence and by having his smoker on display in his favorite lot. He was often a sponsor and a judge with a true passion for barbecue.

“It was such a big part of his life,” said Magee, “the contests and the competitions, he did it for over 12 years and it is just very near and dear to his heart so having the smoker out here is a way to get back in the throws of the competitive circuit and as the guys get geared up this year for the big barbeque season.”

Barbeque season has become chapters of life for many competing this weekend. Terrance Jefferson is the owner of the Topeka BBQ Shop and is just nioe of may examples of people passionate about barbecue.

“What really got me interested in barbeque is watching shows during the holidays like Labor Day and Memorial Day,” said Jefferson, “and I said, hey, I can do that. Once I started competing, I got hooked.”

While friends may offer as much help as they can for their fellow barbecuers, they quickly turn up the heat on one another when the judges come around. For Bill Heyen with HHH BBQ, that’s what it’s all about.

“That’s why we are here, we show up to win it all,” said Heyen. “I mean, it’d be a big win. Anytime you’re in a hundred team contest and take home the top prize it’s a big win.”

All said and done, a total of $24,000 will be awarded to the top finishers.

Kelly Magee and Q39 Barbecue may not officially be competing this year, but Rob’s passionate flame for barbecue will continue to burn.

“Well we aren’t competing technically, but if Rob were here he’d say heck yes, we are definitely going to win!”

In addition to the barbecue being served up Saturday, there is a car show in nearby downtown Osage City. For more information on Smoke in the Spring, please visit their Facebook page where updates are continually posted.

