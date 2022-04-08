Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Darliss and Herbert Whitebird
GoFundMe created, Indian Taco sale planned for victims of Brown Co. fatal crash

Latest News

Carlson Rd. fire
Carlson Rd. Fire
Jefferson Co. slush accidents
Slush on highway contributes to several crashes Friday morning in Jeff County
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’
FILE
Wichita man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud