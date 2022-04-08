Advertisement

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in North America in April 2024, NASA says. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

For exact times on when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
Heavy winds blew over a pair of semitrailers Wednesday on Interstate 70 in western Kansas,...
Heavy winds blow semis over on Interstate 70 in western Kansas
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Darliss and Herbert Whitebird
GoFundMe created, Indian Taco sale planned for victims of Brown Co. fatal crash

Latest News

9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
WATCH: Officials say 9 children pulled from KC apartment fire, 2 in critical condition
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Four people are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday night...
Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says
FILE
AT&T ensures fans will not jam first responders’ cell signals at KU parade