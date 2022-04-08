New Casey’s graces North Topeka - finally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Casey’s is officially open for business.

Casey’s first day was Thursday, April 7, but Friday, Casey’s celebrated its grand opening with a check presentation to Logan Elementary. The new Casey’s location is at 2133 N Kansas Ave., which is down the street from Logan elementary. The store gave Logan $500 with the notation “here for good.”

Throughout months of construction, Casey’s says they could feel the excitement for the new store.

“I have been here since Monday and, probably, 60 or 70 people come in every day on the lots and I am like ‘oh, we open on Thursday, we open on Thursday,’” said Melissa Lindsey, Casey’s region director. “It has been exciting getting new employees and really getting to be a part of the community.”

According to Lindsey, the new location is the fourth store in the Topeka area, and they have about 20 employees.

