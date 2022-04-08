Legislators demand DOJ investigation into fetuses found in D.C. home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-two senators and 46 congresspeople have demanded the Department of Justice investigate the circumstances of the five fetuses that were found in a Washington, D.C., home.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) sent a letter signed by 22 senators and 46 congresspeople to Attorney General Merrick Garland which demands an investigation by the Department of Justice into the deaths of the unborn babies found in Washington, D.C.

Marshall noted that images have been widely shared of the remains which suggest some of the babies had undergone unlawful partial-birth abortions or possibly infanticide at the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

Yet, the Senator said the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. made the assumption that each unborn child had been the result of legal abortions.

“We are gravely concerned by allegations brought forward that suggest a preborn baby underwent a partial-birth abortion at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C. We demand that you conduct a comprehensive investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of each preborn baby,” the legislators said in the letter. “Alongside passage of the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, Congress declared that ‘a moral, medical, and ethical consensus exists that the practice of performing a partial-birth abortion is a gruesome and inhumane procedure that is never medically necessary and should be prohibited.”

“We formally request that you direct the appropriate personnel at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether these preborn babies were aborted in violation of federal law,” the legislators concluded.

Marshall said he and Lee were joined by cosigners: Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Brian Babin (R-TX), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Ken Buck (R-CO), Larry Buschon (R-IN), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Michael Burgess (R-TX), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Ben Cline (R-VA), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), John Curtis (R-UT), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Ron Estes (R-KS), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Michael Guest (R-MS), Andy Harris (R-MD), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Ronny L. Jackson (R-TX), John Joyce (R-PA), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Lisa McClain (R-MI), David B. McKinley (R-WV), Mary Miller (R-IL), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Steven M. Palazzo (R-MS), Chip Roy (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), Thomas P. Tiffany (R-WI), Tim Walberg (R-MI), Jackie Walorski (R-IN), Michael Waltz (R-FL).

