Kansas students score third-highest in nation on SAT math section

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With many students preparing to head to college and the SAT or ACT tests being a requirement for admissions to most, a recent study found Kansas has the third-highest math score in the nation.

If Kansas students have not already taken the SAT, Learner.com says many are preparing for it with scores being a requirement for many colleges and universities. A major part of the assessment falls on the math score, which has become increasingly important with the emergence of more careers in the STEM fields.

The tutoring company said it looked at data regarding SAT math scores in every state. The analysis found which states have the highest and lowest math scores and compiled findings in a report.

The report found Kansas had the third-highest scores for the math portion of the SAT, just behind Minnesota and North Dakota. The states with the three lowest math scores were Florida, Idaho and Delaware.

Learner.com stated Kansas had a mean score on the math section of the SAT of 623 while 83% of students met the benchmark.

The tutoring company also noted the difference between the highest score in Minnesota and the lowest in Florida is 156 points. While Minnesota has the highest average overall score, it said North Dakota has a higher percentage of students who meet the math benchmark for the SAT.

Lastly, the report indicated Florida has the lowest math score in the U.S. at 50 points below the benchmark with an average score of 480.

For more information or to see how other states score, click HERE.

