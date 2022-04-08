Kansas school grades show sharp decline due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grades for Kansas schools have seen a sharp decline, and experts say that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Policy Institute says it has released its annual A-F Grading Report Card of schools statewide. It said the report card released during the week of April 4 uses state assessment results from the Kansas Department of Education to help break down the performance of each school.

KPI said the updated grading report is for the 2021 school year and scores 1,273 public schools and 122 state-accredited private schools in the Sunflower State.

“A-F grading is a helpful one-stop-shop to get a clear picture of what performance looks like across the state,” James Franko, President of Kansas Policy Institute said. “Parents, citizens, and policymakers need to be enabled with accurate information that brings attention to the stagnant performance of too many of our schools and showcases the K-12 schools that demonstrate achievement gains.”

KPI noted grades were lower in 2021 than they had been in 2019. It said both public and private schools showed an increase in the rate of “D” and “F” grades. In the newly released data, its said the most common grade earned is a “C” with just under 50% of both public and private schools earning that grade.

The Institute said, however, that some decline in student achievement had been expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures.

KPI said private schools in Kansas outperformed public schools, with 40% scoring a “B” or higher, while just over 8% of public schools scored the same. It said around 15% of private schools earned a “D” or “F” while 44.6% of public schools earned the bottom two grades.

“Too much of the education debate treats our kids like dollar signs while both achievement gaps and overall mediocrity are ignored,” Franko noted. “Our hope is that this presentation and analysis of the state-produced data not only makes the data accessible to parents but also offers accountability.”

The Institute said the new report highlights achievement declines as K-12 students advance in their educational careers, which indicates a lack of early mastery means students fall further behind as the years progress.

KPI noted the 2021 data also displays per-pupil spending at the building level which provides evidence that spending and student achievement are not related.

“It’s imperative we work to solve the student achievement crisis while acknowledging that no silver bullet exists,” Franko concluded. “If kids are not finding the opportunities they deserve, they need the chance to find alternatives that help them achieve.”

KPI grades for area schools are as follows:

Auburn Washburn USD 437 - Auburn Elementary - C Farley Elementary - C Indian Hills Elementary - D Jay Shielder Elementary - C Pauline Central Primary - C Wanamaker Elementary - C Pauline South Intermediate - C Washburn Rural Middle School - D Washburn Rural High School - D

Topeka USD 501 - Avondale Academy - F Highland Park Central Elementary - F Hope Street Charter Academy - D Jardine Elementary - D Lowman Hill Elementary - D McCarter Elementary - C McClure Elementary - C McEachron Elementary - C Meadows Elementary - D Quincy Elementary - D Randolph Elementary - C Scott Dual Language Magnet - D State Street Elementary - D Stout Elementary - D Whitson Elementary - C Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School - D Chase Middle School - F Eisenhower Middle School - D Jardine Middle School - D Landon Middle School - D Marjorie French Middle School - D Robinson Middle School - F Capital City High School - F Highland Park High School - F Topeka High School - F Topeka West High School - D

Seaman USD 345 - Elmont Elementary - B Logan Elementary - D Northern Hills Elementary - C North Fairview - C West Indianola Elementary - C Seaman Middle School - D Seaman High School - D

Geary County USD 475 - Eisenhower Elementary - C Fort Riley Elementary - C Franklin Elementary - C Grandview Elementary - C Lincoln Elementary - B LTG Richard J. Seitz Elementary - C Milford Elementary - C Morris Hill Elementary - B Sheridan Elementary - B Spring Valley Elementary - C Ware Elementary - C Washington Elementary - C Westwood Elementary - C Fort Riley Middle School - C Junction City Middle School - D Junction City High School - D

Manhattan Ogden USD 383 - Amanda Arnold Elementary - C Bluemont Elementary - C Frank V Bergman Elementary - C Lee Elementary - C Marlatt Elementary - C Northview Elementary - C Ogden Elementary - C Theodore Roosevelt Elementary - C Woodrow Wilson Elementary - C Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School - D Susan B. Anthony Middle School - C Manhattan High School - C

Wamego USD 320 - West Elementary - C Wamego Middle School - D Wamego High School - D



For more information or to see how other schools were graded, click HERE.

