Kansas ranks as one of most financially literate states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the pandemic tightening most wallets, a recent report indicates Kansans’ financial literacy may be a saving grace.

With April deemed National Financial Literacy Month, along with a litany of other designations, and less than half of adults setting a budget, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most and Least Financially Literate States.

To find which states fared better than others, WalletHub said it looked at the results of its WalletLiteracy Survey - which includes data sets that range from high school financial literacy grade to share of adults with a rainy-day fund.

According to the report, Kansas ranked 25th with an overall financial literacy score of 61.48. The Sunflower State ranked 27 for WalletLiteracy, 34 for Financial Planning and Habits, and 14 for Financial Knowledge and Education.

Kansas’s neighbors to the east, west and north seem to have it figured out though. Nebraska ranked 1 with a total score of 69.44, Colorado ranked 4 with a total score of 67.55 and Missouri ranked 16 with a total score of 64.12.

However, the state’s neighbor to the south, Oklahoma, seems to need a little more help with a rank of 48 and total score of 56.02.

The report also found that males tend to be more WalletLiterate than females do.

The study also indicated the more money an individual makes, the more financially literate they are.

Married people also seem to be more financially literate than their single counterparts.

Lastly, the study found those in the 55-64 age range tend to be the most financially literate.

The most financially literate states according to the study are as follows:

Nebraska Utah Virginia Colorado New Hampshire

The least financially literate states according to the study are as follows:

Arkansas Louisiana South Dakota Oklahoma Alaska

