Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale raising money for Ukraine

The Quilters Corner is part of the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, raising money for Ukrainians.
The Quilters Corner is part of the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, raising money for Ukrainians.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 1929 Ford Model A classic car is one of the biggest items up for auction Saturday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. The fundraising effort, in part, aims to help the people of Ukraine.

Sisters Esther and Ruth Kreider are helping to make comforters this weekend for the effort, the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale. Every time the sisters complete a comforter, they feel they are making a difference.

“It’ gives me a feeling, or a small feeling of hope because sometimes it feels like there is nothing we can do,” Esther said. “But when I make a comforter, I get a feeling like, ‘you know, there is maybe a little bit of hope.’”

Their efforts may impact Ukrainians in need.

“There is such an acute need right now,” Ruth said. “There is just such a need for supplies and blankets and clothing.”

Ann Yoder Smith and Rose Haury are the co-chairs of the Quilters Corner booth at the relief sale. They said they’re excited to lend a helping hand. Haury said “it’s better than Christmas.”

“To me, it’s the highlight of the year,” Yoder Smith said.

Making an impact is the reason.

Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale Board Chair Jim Robb said the sale needs about 30 to 40 more volunteers at the event in Hutchinson Saturday to help with food preparation and cleaning.

You can find further information on the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale and the causes it supports here: https://kansas.mccsale.org/home/information/.

